Bankruptcy Withdrawn for Former Chandler Motor Speedway Property

A federal judge has ruled the now Presleyland Speedpark will be apart of the foreclosure sale of the property.

In August, property owner Reno Fontana filed for bankruptcy the same day of the Warrick County Sheriff’s Auction which stopped anyone from bidding on the property.

The mortgage company’s attorneys withdrew that bankruptcy citing the business isn’t making any money.

