Ball State University Students Hold Walkout in Protest of Recent Events

Ball State University students held a walkout on Tuesday to peacefully protest a professor who called on-campus police after a student refused to change seats during class.

The Jan. 21 incident between marketing professor Shaheen Borna and senior business administration major Sultan Benson was caught on video and posted online.

Benson said he refused Borna’s request to move from his seat in the back of the classroom to an open seat in the front row. Video shows two campus officers entering the room and questioning Benson.

Professor really called the cops on kid for not moving seats in the middle of class

(Via ig/branden__roberts) pic.twitter.com/6vpa6m3UCD — Barstool Ball State (@BarstoolBallSt) January 21, 2020

According to BSU President Geoffrey S. Mearns, Professor Borna will be monitored going forward. Some student groups have demanded the professor retire and go through sensitivity training.

At the student-led demonstration on Tuesday, Benson addressed dozens of students and faculty about how the incident made him feel as a “young black man,” according to local media reports.

.@BallState students and faculty are demanding change and have gathered for a walk out after video of a professor who called police on a student who wouldn’t move seats in class went viral. @rtv6 pic.twitter.com/eV9yodUUp3 — Andrew Smith (@AndrewSmithNews) January 28, 2020

Last week, Mearns called the professor’s actions a “gross error” and “unwarranted overreaction.”

Borna has since issued an apology to Benson and the class.

The university and Borna have declined to comment to local media about the incident.

You can view the original video of the story below.

Original article:

Comments

comments