Ball State University Professor Calls Police, Student Removed From Class

A newly-released video shows Ball State University Police removing a student from class.

The student claims he did everything right and that he was removed from the class for no reason.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sultan Benson was in his marketing class at Ball State University (BSU).

“When I walked in (to class) someone happened to be in my seat and instead of making a scene, making a commotion, I just decided, after the professor asked me, to sit in the back, take my seat in the back. It is what it is, no problem, no harm no foul,” Benson said.

Benson tells me he proceeded to take a seat in the back, plug-in his computer and opened his notes. Halfway through the class, things took an unexpected turn.

“He asked me to move my seat, and I just was like ‘why are you singling me out of everybody.’ His excuse was because my laptop is open,” Benson said.

Benson recalled his professor, Shaheen Borna, telling him to “move your seat or we can call the police,” which is exactly what the professor did.

After Professor Borna called campus police, Benson decided to walk out of the class to avoid confrontation. He says officers encouraged him to file a complaint.

When Borna was asked by the media why he removed Benson from class, he said, “I respectfully decline the interview.”

He did say Benson is allowed back in class on Thursday, and that he has sent a letter apologizing.

Benson says that he doesn’t feel comfortable returning to class on Thursday and that he hopes the university takes action.

“I really want Ball State to do something. I don’t know man, I want them to do something that stands out, that’s different. I don’t want anybody else to feel like this.”

