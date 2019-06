Just one week after Indiana University and the University of Southern Indiana announced plans to increase tuition, Ball State is now following suit.

Indiana and USI will increase tuition by 2.5 percent this fall, but Ball State will hike tuition by 1.25 percent, the lowest since 1977.

School officials say they were forced to cut 25 positions and make other cuts to campus spending to avoid a budget shortfall this year. Those cuts should save the university about $4.5 million.

