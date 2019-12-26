Bald Eagle Shot and Killed in Lawrence County

Officials from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are searching for the person responsible for killing a bald eagle.

The national bird was shot and killed in Lawrence County on Dec. 21.

Though the bald eagle is no longer on the endangered species list, it is still protected under federal law by the Bald and Gold Eagle Protection Act.

According to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, the first criminal offense is a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine for an individual.

The second offense becomes a felony with a maximum penalty of 2 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for an individual.

HELP NEEDED: @icohq is investigating a Dec. 21 killing of a Bald Eagle in Lawrence County. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or the anonymous TIP line at 1-800-TIP-IDNR or https://t.co/rdoldCU2eY. — Indiana DNR (@INdnrnews) December 22, 2019

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at (812) 837-9536.

The DNR also offers an anonymous tip line which can be reached at (800) 847-4367

You can also report any information regarding this or other violations online by clicking here.

