Bad Drug Deal Leads to Gun Being Fired in Apartment

Evansville Police have arrested a man following a shots fired incident at an apartment complex just east of downtown.

Khalil Abduljabbar Smallings, 47, was arrested on several charges on Monday, including shooting a firearm into an inhabited dwelling.

According to a police report, they were called to the 900 block of South Kentucky Avenue after a gun was fired into an apartment.

After further investigation, police determined the victim, a woman who lives in the apartment, had purchased marijuana and was upset that is was fake. She met up with the person she bought the drugs from and after a refund, argued with the person.

The woman then left, but later talked to the drug dealer on the phone. The dealer said she was sending her boyfriend to the victim’s apartment.

Not long after, Police say Smallings and a second individual showed up at the woman’s apartment. They say that is when Smallings fired one shot at the woman through a window.

The bullet hit a microwave in the apartment.

Smallings left the scene and was later arrested. He is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.

The police report indicates Smallings has a prior conviction from a 2010 battery.

