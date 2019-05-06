Backstage With Godsmack

When Grammy award winning rock band, Godsmack, rolled in to town, people stood in line for hours just to see the show, and The Ford Center was packed!

We grabbed the cameras and headed backstage for this exclusive interview about the long life of one of America’s favorite hard hitting groups.

One of the best known names in rock and roll, Godsmack may be all massive in-your-face lords of the hard driving hits on stage…and have fans willing to drive over 5 hours to see them…

I’ve been here for a couple hours now, Godsmack tear it up!

This is my 6th time seeing y’all! I’ve seen y’all with Shinedown, I’ve seen y’all by yourselves, great performance every time!

But off stage?

They’re just humble Boston boys…well, most of them…

He’s not a Boston boy, but we’ve adopted him as a Boston boy.

With their own day, in their special city.



I would have never thought we would have gotten something like that, but after you’re around for so long, I guess that people that were younger and fans grow up to become something, and one of those fans became the Mayor!

It still hasn’t gotten me out of any speeding tickets or anything like that, though.

Godsmack has seen double and quadruple platinum albums, their songs in Navy commercials, on movies and in video games; and is only one of two bands that didn’t get booed while touring with Metallica in Europe.

That’s what Lars told us! And James.

And, you know, after that European tour that was all we had gotten, and then near the end of it, they came and said, ‘You guys want to come to America too’, and we’re like, ‘We’ll go anywhere you want, James and Lars!’

Yeah, they kept us on for a year, And I remember him coming into the dressing room One day and he was just like, ‘You know what? Good for you guys.’

He goes, ‘You’re one of the only,’ I think at the time he said that never had urine thrown at them or booed off the stage.

He’s like, ‘So whatever it’s worth, you guys are holding your own, man.’

But longevity, and professionalism is what they’re proudest of.

It’s one of those bands That as soon as you hear it, you know it’s Godsmack. As soon as he opens his mouth, it’s a very distinct thing, and that helps with longevity.

You know, we’ve been lucky enough to take some time off, apart from each other, at the end of each cycle; and that allows him to do solo work and us to do other, you know, work in other genres of music, and play with other musicians I think is always good as a creative outlet for musicians.

The secret to that longevity they say, is reinvention and the ability to evolve, but staying true to your roots at the same time.

If you don’t have a business sense out here, and you’re not smart about the decisions you make and evolve with your fans, and evolve with yourselves; as individuals, collectively and individually, you’re just setting yourself up for failure.

