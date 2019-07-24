Back to School: Start Dates and Calendars for the 2018-19 School Year

Many Tri-State students and teachers will be heading back to school for the 2018-2019 school year. Listed below back to school dates for several Tri-State counties:
Indiana:
- North Gibson School Corp. (Princeton)
- August 7th
- http://ngsc.k12.in.us/
- South Gibson School Corp. (Ft. Branch
- August 8th
- https://www.sgibson.k12.in.us/
- East Gibson School Corp. (Oakland City)
- August 8th
- https://www.egsc.k12.in.us/
- Metropolitan School District of North Posey County:
- August 8th
- http://www.northposey.k12.in.us/document-library/msd-of-north-posey-documents/notice-of-request-for-proposal/2321-back-to-school-info-19-20/file
- Metropolitan School District of Mt. Vernon:
- August 8th
- https://www.mvschool.org/
- Warrick County School Corp.:
- August 8th
- https://www.warrick.k12.in.us/
- South Spencer County School Corp.
- August 15th
- https://www.sspencer.k12.in.us/
- North Spencer County School Corp.:
- August 14th
- https://www.nspencer.k12.in.us/
- Southwest Dubois County School Corp.:
- August 7th
- https://www.swdubois.k12.in.us/
- Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools:
- August 7th
- https://www.gjcs.k12.in.us/
- Northeast Dubois County School Corp.:
- August 7th
- https://www.nedubois.k12.in.us/
- Pike County School Corp.:
- August 7th
- http://www.pcsc.k12.in.us/
- Perry Central Community Schools
- August 6th
- http://www.pccs.k12.in.us/
- Troy Township Schools ( Tell City)
- August 1st
- https://www.tellcity.k12.in.us/
Kentucky:
- Daviess County:
- August 7th
- https://www.daviesskyschools.org/News/back2school#sthash.RJgvRzT0.dpbs
- Back to School Henderson County:
- August 7th
- https://www.henderson.kyschools.us/
- Back to School Hopkins County:
- August 7th
- https://ky02204223.schoolwires.net/Page/42
- Back to School McLean County:
- August 7th
- https://www.mclean.k12.ky.us/1/Home
- Back to School Muhlenberg County:
- August 7th
- https://www.muhlsdk12.org/
- Back to School Union County:
- August 8th
- https://www.union.kyschools.us/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=488316&type=d&pREC_ID=1366373
- Back to School Webster County:
- August 13th
- https://www.webster.kyschools.us/