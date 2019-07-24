Back to School: Start Dates and Calendars for the 2018-19 School Year

Many Tri-State students and teachers will be heading back to school for the 2018-2019 school year. Listed below back to school dates for several Tri-State counties:

Indiana:

North Gibson School Corp. (Princeton)

August 7th

http://ngsc.k12.in.us/

————————————————————

South Gibson School Corp. (Ft. Branch

August 8th

https://www.sgibson.k12.in.us/

————————————————————–

East Gibson School Corp. (Oakland City)

August 8th

https://www.egsc.k12.in.us/

—————————————————————-

Metropolitan School District of North Posey County:

August 8th

http://www.northposey.k12.in.us/document-library/msd-of-north-posey-documents/notice-of-request-for-proposal/2321-back-to-school-info-19-20/file

——————————————————————-

Metropolitan School District of Mt. Vernon:

August 8th

https://www.mvschool.org/

——————————————————————

Warrick County School Corp.:

August 8th

https://www.warrick.k12.in.us/

——————————————————————–

South Spencer County School Corp.

August 15th

https://www.sspencer.k12.in.us/

———————————————————————-

North Spencer County School Corp.:

August 14th

https://www.nspencer.k12.in.us/

———————————————————————–

Southwest Dubois County School Corp.:

August 7th

https://www.swdubois.k12.in.us/

————————————————————————–

Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools:

August 7th

https://www.gjcs.k12.in.us/

————————————————————————

Northeast Dubois County School Corp.:

August 7th

https://www.nedubois.k12.in.us/

———————————————————————-

Pike County School Corp.:

August 7th

http://www.pcsc.k12.in.us/

———————————————————————-

Perry Central Community Schools

August 6th

http://www.pccs.k12.in.us/



————————————————————————

Troy Township Schools ( Tell City)

August 1st

https://www.tellcity.k12.in.us/

Kentucky:

Daviess County:

August 7th

https://www.daviesskyschools.org/News/back2school#sthash.RJgvRzT0.dpbs

—————————————————

Back to School Henderson County:

August 7th

https://www.henderson.kyschools.us/

—————————————————-

Back to School Hopkins County:

August 7th

https://ky02204223.schoolwires.net/Page/42

—————————————————-

Back to School McLean County:

August 7th

https://www.mclean.k12.ky.us/1/Home

——————————————————

Back to School Muhlenberg County:

August 7th

https://www.muhlsdk12.org/

——————————————————-

Back to School Union County:

August 8th

https://www.union.kyschools.us/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=488316&type=d&pREC_ID=1366373

———————————————————-

Back to School Webster County:

August 13th

https://www.webster.kyschools.us/

Comments

comments