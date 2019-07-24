IndianaKentucky

Back to School: Start Dates and Calendars for the 2018-19 School Year

Tyrone Morris 1 min ago
Less than a minute

Many Tri-State students and teachers will be heading back to school for the 2018-2019 school year. Listed below back to school dates for several Tri-State  counties:

Indiana:

Kentucky:

  • Daviess County:
  • August 7th
  • https://www.daviesskyschools.org/News/back2school#sthash.RJgvRzT0.dpbs

  • Back to School Henderson County:
  • August 7th
  • https://www.henderson.kyschools.us/

  • Back to School Hopkins County:
  • August 7th
  • https://ky02204223.schoolwires.net/Page/42

  • Back to School McLean County:
  • August 7th
  • https://www.mclean.k12.ky.us/1/Home

  • Back to School Muhlenberg County:
  • August 7th
  • https://www.muhlsdk12.org/

  • Back to School Union County:
  • August 8th
  • https://www.union.kyschools.us/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=488316&type=d&pREC_ID=1366373

  • Back to School Webster County:
  • August 13th
  • https://www.webster.kyschools.us/

