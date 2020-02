A baby was surrendered this week in Safe Haven Baby Box in New Haven, Indiana.

Officials say the baby was safely and anonymously surrendered around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the baby box at the New Haven Fire Department’s Central Station.

They say the little girl marks the sixth newborn to be surrendered to one of those baby boxes and this is the first time this box in New Haven has been used.

The baby box was just added in late December.

