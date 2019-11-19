Baby Shark Live Coming to Evansville in March

A popular song for children that has turned into a nationwide concert tour will come to Evansville next March.

Baby Shark Live!, presented by Pinkfong and Round Room Live, will be at the Old National Bank Plaza on March 5th. Tickets go on sale on November 22.

The concert is based on Pinkfong’s hit song about a family of sharks. The song has been on the Billboard Top 50 for 17 straight weeks. The music video of the song is the 5th most viewed video in the history of YouTube with over 3.8 billion views.

In a description on their website about their show, Baby Shark Live! will “take an adventure into the sea with Baby Shark as he joins his friend Pinkfong to sing and dance through some of your favorite new and classic songs! In this one of a kind live experience young fans will be dancing in the aisles as Baby Shark and his friends, go on fun adventures to learn about shapes, colors, numbers and so much more!”

