Baby Parker’s Mom Speaks After Charge Bargain Agreement

A Gibson County father was set to go to trial Monday for the death of his three-month old son, but he has accepted a charge bargain instead.

It was a bittersweet day in court on Wednesday for baby Parker’s mother and her family as Kwin Boes accepted a charge bargain from a Gibson County Judge. That means he agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge in exchange for the more serious charges being dismissed.

Baby Parker’s mother Jamie Hartley and her family were in the Gibson County courtroom as Boes pleaded guilty to domestic battery resulting in death.

“I’m glad that we’re finally to the end, you know it’s going to be over with,” said Hartley.

The new charge is a Level 2 Felony and carries a recommended sentence of 17 ½ years in prison, although the sentence can be up to 30 years. Boes was originally charged with aggravated battery resulting in death and neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Both were dropped as part of the bargain.

“I guess I don’t think any time that he gets is going to be enough,” said Hartley. “I think he should be gone forever, you know my son will never be back, so…”

Boes rejected a plea deal from the prosecutor last week, standing by his original claim that he did not kill his three-month old son. Boes told investigators, baby Parker fell off the couch and hit his head.

However, medical reports show the father’s story did not add up. An autopsy revealed the three-month old died from blunt force trauma to the head with evidence of hemorrhages to his brain and both of his eyes as well as bruising to his groin.

Hartley says it’s hard to believe someone could do something so horrific to a little baby.

“Just seeing him, period, it makes me sick that we’re breathing the same air,” she said.

She adds, she and her family believe as much justice was served for baby Parker as possible and he will always be in their hearts.

“I love you baby boy,” Hartley said.

Boes is set to be sentenced at 10 AM on July 3 in Gibson County Superior Court.

