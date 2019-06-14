Baby Cut From Slain Chicago Woman’s Womb Dies

The baby cut from his mother’s womb during a brutal murder in Chicago has passed away after weeks on life support. According to a statement, baby Yovany Lopez passed away Friday morning from severe brain damage.

The mother, 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was killed in April after going to a woman’s home to pick up baby clothes. Three people have been arrested and charged for killing the mother who was nine months pregnant at the time.

Police say Clarisa Figueroa, 46 and her 24-year-old daughter Desiree Figueroa brutally cut the baby Lopez’s womb and left her body in a garage. Clarisa Figueroa’s boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, is charged with concealing a homicide

The baby’s funeral will be a private event for family only.

Previous story:

Suspects Charged in Death of Pregnant Chicago Woman

Pregnant Chicago Woman Found Dead; Baby Found in Grave Condition

