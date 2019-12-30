Azzip Pizza Opens First Avenue Location

A staple of Evansville food culture is opening another storefront.

Azzip Pizza held a grand opening at their new location on North First Avenue this afternoon.

The pizza chain was founded in 2014 with the opening of Azzip’s headquarters in Evansville.

Since the opening of the new First Avenue location, there are now nine Azzip Pizza stores overall, with only three of the nine stores being located in Evansville.

The newly opened First Avenue store can be located at 4660 N First Avenue, Evansville, IN 47710.

