Evansville based Azzip Pizza is expanding this summer and bringing 25 jobs to Owensboro.

The company plans to open the Owensboro location along Frederica Street.

The first Azzip location in the Bluegrass is near Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green.

Officials expect the business to be open by July.

