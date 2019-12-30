Azzip Opening Third Location in Evansville

The owners of Azzip Pizza are opening a third restaurant location in Evansville.

The new restaurant will be located on North First Avenue in the North Park Shopping Center, next to Starbucks.

Azzip is well known for its flaky, golden crust and creative specialty pizzas.

Customers can create something delicious from an array of flavorful sauces and freshly prepared toppings before baking right in front of them in under three minutes.

Azzip Pizza was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

The family-owned and operated business is committed to serving personal and delicious pizzas on a flaky, golden crust with an array of sauces and freshly prepared toppings.

