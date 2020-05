Less than a minute

A popular pizza restaurant in Evansville has been honored as Top 100 Move & Shaker.

Azzip placed #67 on the 100 national fast-casual Mover and Shaker. It received this honor based on its sustained growth, focus on great workplace environments, and unique approach to customer loyalty.

Starbucks, Panera Bread, McAlister’s Deli and Chipotle also made the list.

