Azzip Expanding to Indianapolis

Evansville-based Azzip Pizza is planning to expand to Indianapolis with a southside location.

The 3,000 square-foot restaurant will be Azzip’s first freestanding location and will be built at 1120 E. Stop 11 Road, just east of U.S. 31.

The restaurant has been named “Best Place for Pizza” three times since 2015 in the annual Evansville Courier and Press Readers’ Choice Award.

Azzip has eight restaurants in Indiana and Kentucky.

The Indianapolis location will also be Azzip’s largest restaurant.

