It’s an Awesome Weekend at the Movies!

Once Halloween is over, and you’re sick of candy and costumes…what better way to shake it off than to escape to a dark theater for a really great flick?

And the movies premiering tomorrow promise something for everyone.

First up, Sarah Connor and a hybrid cyborg human must protect a young girl from a newly modified liquid Terminator from the future…that’s right…

They’re back!





Terminator: Dark Fate has been called “A significant upgrade over its immediate predecessors, even if it lacks the thrilling firepower of the franchise’s best installments”…

And Rotten Tomatoes scores it at 68%, but if you’re a fan of the series, who cares what they think?

Also in theaters, “Harriet”, the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes, whose courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.

Early critics say that “Harriet” serves as a sincere tribute to a pivotal figure in American history.

And if you have kids, you’ve been hearing about “Arctic Dogs”…the first animated family movie of the 2019 holiday season!

This star- studded movie follows Swifty the arctic fox who works in the mailroom of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service, but he has much bigger dreams..

Starring Jeremy Renner, Alec Baldwin, John Cleese, James Franco, Heidi Klum and Anjelica Huston…

Early reviewers say to “…expect lots of action and adventure, as well as some rude humor from the comedic voice cast. But this will likely be fine for big kids and up.”

See you at the theater…I’ll be the one quietly reviewing the trailers under my breath.

