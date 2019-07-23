Award-Winning Songwriters in Henderson, KY This Week!

Have you heard of the Sandy Lee Songfest ?

I hadn’t until last year…a concert with the writers of famous songs??

I was blown away!

And this amazing event is back starting tomorrow.

The 10th Anniversary Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival is proud to welcome over 30 Award-Winning Songwriters will be in town this week in Henderson, KY to tell the stories behind the hits you hear on the radio. For example, ‘Waitin’ on a Woman’ by Brad Paisley, ‘The Dance’ by Garth Brooks, ‘Five O’Clock Somewhere’ by Jimmy Buffett.

All proceeds from the festival will be awarded to local non-profits in Henderson. The festival will take place in Downtown Henderson this week at Rookies Restaurant & Bar and Hometown Roots.

It’s an awesome time, and you won’t believe the talent you’ll be in the same room with.

The Sandy Lee Songfest runs through the 27th.

