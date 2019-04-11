Avon Police Update Najah Ferrell Case to Death Investigation

The search for a missing mother turns into a death investigation in Avon, Indiana. Police say the human remains found in a pond Monday do belong to a woman who was reported missing several weeks ago.

Two fishermen in Crown Point Indiana about 150 miles north of Avon found a human foot in a pond Monday. A tattoo on the foot helped family members confirm it belongs to missing mom Najah Ferrell.

She was last seen around Indianapolis March 15th. Since then, police have recovered several items belonging to her including her car.

Dep. Chief Brian Nugent says, “As we don’t know much information about what led up to the process of recovering these human remains the coroner’s office, as well as the forensic pathologist, are going to be determining at this moment the manner and cause of death from the remains found yesterday would be classified as undetermined until the investigation continues to develop itself further.”

Even with the family’s positive identification, investigators are still waiting for d-n-a tests to confirm the foot belongs to Ferrell.

Comments

comments