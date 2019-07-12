The Avett Brothers Coming to Evansville

The folk rocker band the Avett Brothers are returning to Evansville’s Ford Center on November 19th.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 19th at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster. Tickets start at $49.50.

The Avett Brothers are well known for albums such as I and Love and You, The Carpenter, Magpie and the Dandelion, and True Sadness.

The folk rocker band have recently released four new songs: “Roses and Sacrifice,” “Trouble Letting Go,” “Neapolitan Sky,” “High Steppin’” in anticipation of new album Closer Than Together, to be released on October 4th, 2019.

