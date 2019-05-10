Below Average Temperatures, Rain Chances Increase Saturday

Aside from a few showers and sprinkles we saw overnight into this morning the Tri-State escaped any heavy rainfall. However cooler temperatures are here all thanks to a passing cold front. We are seeing that flow out of the northwest providing us with a cooler airmass. Temperatures will only get to the low 60s under mostly cloudy skies. If you are heading out to Bosse Field this evening for the Otters home opener, pack a light jacket temperatures will fall into the upper 50s through the game.

Lows will dip down into the low 50s under cloudy skies. Saturday will start off dry, temperatures will get into the low 60s. Our attentions is focused on a developing area of low pressure that will pass to our southeast. Moisture will spread into the area throughout the afternoon. Expecting scattered rain after 3PM and continue through the evening, could see some pockets of locally heavier rainfall. So we are looking at damp Saturday night.

Mother’s Day itself will feature mainly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers around. The day won’t be a complete washout as highs only hit the mid 60s. Between Saturday afternoon – Sunday, rainfall totals could range from 0.25″ to 0.50″ across the area. So all in all not a terrible day but you will certainly want to keep the umbrella handy if you’re headed to the International Bar-B-Q Festival in Owensboro or Funk In The City in Evansville.

The trend next week will be dry and warmer with each passing day. Aside from an isolated shower chance Monday and Wednesday it looks to be a relatively quiet week with no major storms systems impacting the Tri-State by the end of the week will be pushing the 80 degree mark.

