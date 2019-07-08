Autopsy Scheduled for Victim in Spencer County Car Crash

An autopsy is scheduled for a person was killed in a car crash in Spencer County.

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office says the two-car accident happened around 7 a.m. Sunday on State Road 161 near county road 300 south.

The driver of one car was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the second car was airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The names of the victims have not been released

