Autopsy Scheduled After Shooting in Evansville

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department (EPD) are investigating the death of a man who was shot on Friday in Evansville.

Evansville Police responded to the 1700 block of S. Bedford Ave. just before midnight on Friday after receiving multiple reports of shots fired in the area. A man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to his head.

The shooting victim was given medical treatment and was taken to St. Vincent Hospital where he later passed away.

At this time, the victim’s identity has not been released. An autopsy is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 15.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information on the shooting can contact EPD at (812) 436-7896.

