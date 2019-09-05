Autopsy Results Reveal Cause of Death for 10-Year-Old

Autopsy results have been released for a 10-year-old girl that was found dead in Gas City, IN. The autopsy results determined Skylee Carmack’s cause of death was asphyxia by strangulation.

Carmack went missing from her Gas City home near Muncie, Indiana on Saturday afternoon.

For five days, family, community members, and authorities canvased the area for the little girl.

Early Wednesday morning, the search ended when Gas City Police found Skylee’s body in a shed in her backyard.

Police arrested Skylee’s stepmother, Amanda Carmack on several charges including murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

