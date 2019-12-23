Autopsy Results Released in Police Action Shooting

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office released the autopsy results of an Evansville man killed in a police action shooting. Brian Lee Mullen, 57, of Evansville died from two gunshot wounds, according to the coroner.

Officers were called to the scene around 3 p.m. to the 1200 block of Sterling Drive to check on the welfare of a man threatening suicide.

Upon arrival, EPD immediately confronted a man holding a handgun.

Authorities gave the man several commands to drop the weapon, but he refused. That’s when one of the responding officers fired at him.

No one else was in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

