Autopsy Results of Bob Ct. Deaths Released

On April 22, the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s office and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Bob Ct. in Evansville, Indiana.

Both agencies responded to a report of multiple deceased persons found by a family member.

The deceased were identified as:

Kimbra Shanafelt – age 49

Dahni Shanafelt – age 5

An autopsy was conducted on both victims along with toxicology testing.

As a result of autopsy and the sheriff’s office investigation, it was determined that both died as a result of Carbon Monoxide inhalation.

Kimbra Shanafelt’s death has been ruled a suicide.

Dahni Shanafelt’s death has been ruled a homicide.

