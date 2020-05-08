EvansvilleIndiana
Autopsy Results of Bob Ct. Deaths Released
On April 22, the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s office and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Bob Ct. in Evansville, Indiana.
Both agencies responded to a report of multiple deceased persons found by a family member.
The deceased were identified as:
- Kimbra Shanafelt – age 49
- Dahni Shanafelt – age 5
An autopsy was conducted on both victims along with toxicology testing.
As a result of autopsy and the sheriff’s office investigation, it was determined that both died as a result of Carbon Monoxide inhalation.
Kimbra Shanafelt’s death has been ruled a suicide.
Dahni Shanafelt’s death has been ruled a homicide.
