Autopsy Reports Reveal Edward Snukis Died From Meth Intoxication

A Pennsylvania man had methamphetamine in his system and died from heart-related complications while in Evansville police custody, a coroner said Tuesday.

Edwards Snukis, 55, died September 13 after an altercation with Evansville police. Snukis refused to cooperate with officers punching one of the officers in the nose before getting tased and running away. Snukis was finally stopped at 201 North Congress Ave. Snukis continued to resist as officers restrained him and placed him in handcuffs.

Snukis was unresponsive after being turned over to his side. Police said Snukis was still breathing and had a pulse.

EPD says Snukis stopped breathing before the ambulance could arrive, and that’s when officers administered CPR. Snukis died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

His death has been ruled an accident.

Below are the results from the Vanderburgh County coroner:

Autopsy and final reports have been completed on the Edward Snukis investigation. It has been determined that he died as a result of Methamphetamine intoxication with a contribution of cardiomegaly. The manner of death has been ruled an accident.

