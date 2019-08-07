Autopsy Report Shows Crane Army Employee Died From Natural Causes

An autopsy report has been released for a Crane Army Communication Activity employee. Danny Compton, 70, of Mitchell, Indiana died from natural causes at the IU Health Bloomington Hospital in Bloomington on August 6th.

Compton worked in Depot Operations Directorate for CAAA. During routine work, he fainted and was found unresponsive according to initial reports.

Crew members working alongside Compton immediately called 911 and conducted CPR as trained. Compton was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Compton has been an employee at the Crane Army Organization since 2008.

Previous story:

Crane Army Ammunition Employee Passes Away While Working

