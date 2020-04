An autopsy report indicates drowning was the cause of death for a two-year-old boy.

On April 13 around 3:45 p.m., Evansville Police was called to the 5100 Block of Conlin Avenue for a missing toddler.

Before officers arrived, the child was located in the next door neighbor’s koi pond.

After the child was found, CPR was immediately performed by first responders but all lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

