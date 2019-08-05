Autopsy Planned for Ellis Park Horse

An autopsy is planned for an Ellis Park horse after it collapsed and died this past weekend.

On Sunday, fourth-place winner Sir Navigator collapsed on the walk back and died while was being treated on the track. According to chief state veterinarian Bruce Howard, ice blankets were placed on Navigator in an attempt to treat him but “before we could get much going with him, he was gone”.

Officials from Ellis Park assured that musculoskeletal or soundness issue played no role in the horse’s death.

Ellis Park general manager Jeff Hall commented Monday on the accident:

“If Sir Navigator had shown any signs of a problem, he would not have run yesterday. The horse ran a very good race and what happened after the race came completely out of the blue. He was being walked back toward the barn area when he collapsed. Water was put on him, as is protocol in such a situation, by his handlers and the horse got back up. He was continuing his walk back when he collapsed again and died as he was being treated by our state veterinary staff.

