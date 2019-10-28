Autopsy Completed on Death of Sandra Goings

An Evansville woman’s death led to an autopsy on Saturday.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear said that there was no indication of trauma in the death of 69-year-old Sandra Goings.

Goings was found by Evansville Firefighters on October 25 at a detached structure fire on Vanbibber Ave. She was taken to St. Vincent Hospital where she passed away from her injuries. Cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Cause of death is still pending toxicology testing.

