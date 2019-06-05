Autistic Student Receives ‘Most Annoying Male’ Award by Teacher

An Indiana teacher is facing some major backlash after giving an autistic boy the ‘Most Annoying Male’ trophy. The trophy was part of an end-of-the-year awards ceremony for Bailly Preparatory Academy in Gary, Indiana.

The 11-year-old boy’s father was outraged that a special education teacher selected his son for such an award.

According to the father, the teacher tried to play the incident off as a joke. The father says his son often rocks back and forth or becomes emotional. He is also non-verbal.

In a statement to The Times of Northwest Indiana, Peter Morikis said the following: “The Gary Community School Corporation does not condone this type of behavior and will continue to put the safety and well-being of our students first. We extend our deepest apologies to the impacted student, the family and anyone else who take offense to this unfortunate occurrence.”

According to CBS News, Morikis told the paper disciplinary action was taken against the personnel involved, though he did not say if the teacher had been terminated.

