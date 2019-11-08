Authorities Seeking Information About Stolen Trailer

Authorities are looking for information about a stolen trailer. On Thursday, officers were notified by owner Jim Sharp about his stolen black 2001 US Cargo box trailer.

The trailer had been parked on College Boulevard just south of Main Street in Carmi, Illinois. The VIN number is 4X4UTS4201W003772. The plate number is unknown currently.

Surveillance footage shows a dark blue silver Chevrolet Silverado pull onto College Blvd. at 6:28 a.m. A short time later, the truck can be seen pulling in front of the trailer in the northbound lane of College BLVD. A 6:33 a.m., the truck pulls onto Main St. eastbound with the stolen trailer attached.

Footage from surrounding businesses shows the truck driving eastbound on Main St. and driving across the Little Wabash Bridge into East Carmi.

The truck is then seen on Maier’s Grocery surveillance continuing northbound on Rt. 1 through Crossville.

Grayville Police Department are investigating footage to determine if the truck continues Rt. 1 or turns off prior to reaching Grayville.

