Authorities Searching for Suspect in Arson Incident

Authorities need help in locating a man who they say was caught on camera setting fire to a neighborhood block.

On Tuesday, firefighters were called to 2800 block of Lyons Avenue in Mars Hill for a small hazmat spill. Upon arrival, crews found a small fire burning along the road and quickly extinguished it.

Witnesses say they a man pouring an unidentified accelerant about two blocks along the road, north on Lyons Ave. and east across Ironton Street up to Rybolt Ave.

The suspect was caught on camera doing this and can be seen lighting it on fire.

There were no injuries were or property damage reported in this incident.

Authorities say the suspect’s motive is unknown.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or call the Wayne Township Fire Department at 317-246-6200.

