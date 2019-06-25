Authorities Searching for Suspect in Alleged Abduction, Sexual Assault

Authorities in Indiana are searching for a man who they say abducted and sexually assaulted a woman over the weekend. The woman called police Saturday saying Paul Etter abducted her after she got a flat tire on a road in Tippecanoe County.

She says she was held for several hours and sexually assaulted before he let her go in a different spot.

The search for the man is still underway and authorities believe he could be anywhere in Indiana.

A warning has been issued for people to keep their doors locked.

Anyone with information on Etter can contact their local authorities.

