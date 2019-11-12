Authorities Searching for Escaped Inmate From Webster County

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Restrictive Custody Center at the Webster County Detention Center. Authorities say someone discovered 29-year-old William Casto had jumped the fence on November 11, and got away.

Casto is from Corydon, Kentucky and has brown hair, blue eyes and is about 5’6″ tall. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with khaki pants underneath as well as an orange t-shirt with the words “Webster County Jail Trustee” on the back.

Anyone with information about Casto’s whereabouts is asked to call Kentucky State Police at 270-676-3313 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police app.

Comments

comments