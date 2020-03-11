Authorities Search for Woman Who Left Dog to Die Behind Kentucky Business

Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control (LFACC) is looking for information on the person who left a dead dog behind a business.

On Facebook, LFACC made a post that showed video surveillance of the unknown woman leaving the caged animal near some boxes and trash behind the business.

“We are looking for information regarding a deceased dog that was found in a crate behind a business on Pimlico Parkway early this morning, Tuesday, March 10th,” the post stated.

Anyone who may recognize the vehicle or the driver is asked to contact Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control’s cruelty investigator at (859) 255-9033 extension 229.

You can visit the exington-Fayette Animal Care & Control’s website here.

