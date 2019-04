Authorities in Henderson are looking for the person or people responsible for stealing from a local charity for the second time in the past few months.

About $4,000 in tools were taken from the Habitat for Humanity restore overnight. Detectives say it looks as though someone broke through the fence and got into the trailers in the parking lot.

Back in November, another trailer belonging to Henderson’s Habitat was broken into at a work site, and $10,000 in tools were taken.

