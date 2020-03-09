Authorities Release Names of Victims Found Dead in Owensboro Home

Less than a minute

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office identified the two victims found dead inside an Owensboro home.

The deceased was identified as 66-year-old Thomas West and 58-year-old Jacklyn West. Officers were dispatched Sunday to a home in the 800 block of Possum Trot Road for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, officers found the victims dead inside the home. Both had been shot to death, according to the Daviess County Coroner’s Office.

DCSO says autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday.

