Authorities Release Name of Mt. Carmel Stabbing Victim

The name of the woman stabbed to death in Mt. Carmel was released Thursday.

Mt. Carmel Police say 41-year-old Jennifer Phelps was found dead Wednesday in her residence in the 900 block of N. Cherry Street.

Visitation for Phelps will be Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Heartland Worship Center.

Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery.

Officers also located 32-year-old Ruben Corzine inside the home. He was arrested and transported to the Wabash County jail where he is being held on a $5 million bond.

He is being charged with first-degree murder.

Corzine will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on February 10 at 1 p.m.

