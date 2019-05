Authorities have released the name of a man whose remains were found in a suitcase near Indianapolis. Police say 56-year-old Larry Terry went missing in March and was found in a suitcase in the Bean Creek neighborhood on the southside of Indianapolis.

Police say it’s not clear how he died or how long he had been in the suitcase. Detectives are waiting on the coroner’s report

Anyone with information can contact the Indianapolis Police Department (317) 327-3811.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Comments

comments