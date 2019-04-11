Authorities Looking for Inmate

A manhunt is underway in Western Kentucky for an escaped prisoner. 44-year-old Charles Pedigo broke out of a state prison in Central City last night.

Kentucky State Police received the call around 9:00 Wednesday night that a stealthy inmate escaped from the Green River Correctional Complex about 15 minutes earlier. Officials say every minute counts when it comes to catching someone who is on the run.

“It’s crucial. And then once they’ve escaped, once you realize they have escaped when the actually escaped often isn’t that same time so there’s usually a larger time frame than what’s believed to be,” says Trooper Rob Austin.

Charles Pedigo was sentenced to up to 29 years in prison on assault charges before making a break for it. He escaped from a minimum security section of the jail even though he is a potential threat to the public.

“Residence needs to keep their doors locked, keep their vehicles locked,” says Trp. Austin. “A lot of times when someone escapes from prison or jail they end up stealing a vehicle or robbing someone to get money for gas.”

Kevin Gunn, a Central City resident says if his daughter was not homeschooled, he would be concerned for her safety.

“You never know. When someone like that escapes they could maybe hijack a bus. You don’t know what he’s going to do,” says Central City resident, Kevin Gunn. “I’d have my guard up, I’d be taking her I imagine.”

Area schools are on high alert.

“All schools in the area they keep their doors locked always. All doors to the classrooms are locked,” says Tpr. Austin.

The escaped inmate is 44-years-old with a goatee and has tattoos of the grim reaper, a dream catcher, and an eagle on his arms.

“He has ties to Allen County, Hardin County, and Simpson County. He’s originally from Scottsville so he could be in any of those areas,” says Tpr. Austin.

“The local police here have been real good at doing their job so I’m not worried about it,” says Gunn.

Schools will be on a modified lockdown schedule until he is found.

Comments

comments