Authorities Investigating String of Car Thefts in Muhlenberg County

Authorities are investigating a string of car burglaries in Muhlenberg County. Thieves have targeted a number areas of across the county but they really hit beech Creek Browder Road and the back streets of Drakesboro.

Several people along those streets have reported that items have been taken from their vehicles and some of their windows were even broken.

Purses, cash, and credit cards all disappeared in the night while others say they’re taking a few extra steps to ensure they don’t become targets.

Brandy Rose says, “We have motion sensor lights. Anything gets in so many feet of the house, the lights come on and it pretty much lights up the whole yard, front, and back. We keep our vehicles locked. Our garage is on a keypad–no handle to make it go up and down.”

Deputies are actively looking for the thieves and vandals.

If you have any information about these break-ins please call the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office.

