Warrick County officials have released the identity of the badly burned body found in Warrick County.

According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the victim is identified as 32-year-old Valarie Anne Ruark of Boonville.

Ruark’s body was found in the area of Seven Hills and Wasson Roads on April 26th.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation can contact the WCSO at 812-897-6180 or call 1-800-WE-TIP.

Comments

comments