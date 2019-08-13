Authorities Encourage Communication With Communities

While more police departments are relying on technology to hold everyone accountable, authorities are also reaching out to communities to help bridge the gap between law enforcement and citizens through communication.

Authorities are encouraging people to talk with authorities in Evansville next week about issues they’re facing.

If you’d like to attend, that’s set for next Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 20 in downtown Evansville at Central Library in the Browning Room.

