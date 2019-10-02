Authorities Crack Down on Speeding in School Zone

Law enforcement officials now have a speed monitor set up near school zones. This comes one year after the Marrs Elementary School community lost one of their very own. In September of 2018, a 25-year-old mother was killed in a car crash right outside of Marrs Elementary School.

She was leaving the pick-up line with her little girl in the back seat when she pulled out in front of oncoming traffic on the highway.

Marrs Elementary School’s principal says this accident has caused drivers to be more mindful.

“It’s the same people coming by us all the time I think. The commuters, people going to work, they all know what happened here last year and they don’t want it to happen again,” says Marrs Elementary School Principal Greg DeWeese.

After that heartbreaking afternoon, the school took action, demanding a change.

“Well, we contacted INDOT immediately to let them know we had some concerns about the intersection,” says DeWeese.

After studying the intersection, the Indiana Department of Transportation decided to mark the school zone, making it more visible, with paint, more warning lights, and a slower school zone speed.

“Just getting that speed down to 45 out there, it’s huge. It really makes a difference. People don’t like that, but you’ve got so many kids and parents coming out of here every day. Nobody wants to see that happen again,” says DeWeese.

Law enforcement officials say with the school’s location drivers need to be extra cautious. This is why the Posey County Sheriff’s Office used the funds they got back from tickets they wrote to purchase a radar unit to sit near the schools.

“When you have a rural school in a rural setting like that and you have a divided highway, the danger increases significantly,” says Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham.

Sheriff Latham says they hope if drivers see their speed, they’ll be reminded to slow down before entering the school zone.

“Every one of us gets complacent whenever we are operating a motor vehicle and it’s just an additional reminder to get the drivers’ attention because you are entering a special area here and we want to do anything we can to protect our children,” says Sheriff Latham.

Comments

comments