Kentucky

Authorities Confirm Remains Belong to Missing Mother

Paul Wilcoxen 3 mins ago
Less than a minute

Police have confirmed that remains found outside of a home in Garrard County are those of a missing Kentucky mother of four.

An autopsy was conducted on the remains and Kentucky State Police have confirmed the remains are those of Savannah Spurlock.

She went missing on Jan. 5 after leaving a Lexington bar with three individuals. An investigation by the Richmond Police Department said that three med were last seen with Spurlock. The three men were identified and interviewed.

As a result, 23-year-old David Sparks of Lancaster was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to the recovery of Spurlock’s body.

Previous Story

Man Arrested, Remains Found in Missing KY Mother’s Case

Comments

comments

Back to top button