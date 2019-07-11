Authorities Confirm Remains Belong to Missing Mother

Police have confirmed that remains found outside of a home in Garrard County are those of a missing Kentucky mother of four.

An autopsy was conducted on the remains and Kentucky State Police have confirmed the remains are those of Savannah Spurlock.

She went missing on Jan. 5 after leaving a Lexington bar with three individuals. An investigation by the Richmond Police Department said that three med were last seen with Spurlock. The three men were identified and interviewed.

As a result, 23-year-old David Sparks of Lancaster was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to the recovery of Spurlock’s body.

Previous Story

Comments

comments