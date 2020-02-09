Authorities: 2 Dead After Henderson Shooting

Henderson Police are still digging through evidence after a deadly discovery at a home along Jackson Street – and it’s unclear whether or not police are searching for a suspect.

“It’s a really tragic thing that had to happen,” said a neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified.

Police in Henderson are working one of the first death investigations of the new year.

“I’ve lived in this neighborhood since the mid 90’s and this has been a really safe neighborhood. There aren’t any instances of crime or anything in the area,” the neighbor said.

Police were called to the scene around 4 p.m. on Friday to a home in the 300 block of Jackson Street street near downtown Henderson.

According to the coroner’s office, authorities discovered two women inside the home had been shot to death.

Both victims were identified as 61-year-old Jennifer Glunt and 55-year-old Robin Glunt of Henderson.

While canvassing the scene for clues – several trash bags were taken from the scene and into an animal control vehicle. The coroner says four dogs and one cat were found shot to death inside.

According to neighbors, the home was once owned by the late Maynard Glunt – who owned the nearby Glunt Funeral Home

Neighbors say it’s been a sad past 24 hours.

“You now our hearts go out to the family in this kind of tragedy,” the neighbor said. .

A Henderson Police sergeant says not to expect an update until Monday.

Autopsies for both of those victims are also scheduled for Monday.

Stay with 44News on air and online as we continue to bring you updates on this story.

