Indiana
Aurora Woman Accused of Trafficking Drugs Into Correctional Facility
An Aurora woman is behind bars accused of trafficking drugs into the New Castle Correctional Facility when visiting an offender.
Samantha Meyer-Bruner, 36, was arrested January 10th following an investigation by the Indiana Department of Correction. A package containing methamphetamine was recovered during the investigation.
Meyer-Bruner transported to Henry County Jail and faces the following charges:
- Trafficking a Controlled Substance with an Inmate– Level 5 Felony (x3)
- Dealing Methamphetamine — Level 3 Felony
- Conspiracy of Dealing Methamphetamine — Level 3 Felony
Formal charges will be determined by the Henry County Prosecutor’s Office