Indiana

Aurora Woman Accused of Trafficking Drugs Into Correctional Facility

Tyrone Morris 3 mins ago
Less than a minute

An Aurora woman is behind bars accused of trafficking drugs into the New Castle Correctional Facility when visiting an offender.

Samantha Meyer-Bruner, 36, was arrested January 10th following an investigation by the Indiana Department of Correction.  A package containing methamphetamine was recovered during the investigation.

Meyer-Bruner transported to Henry County Jail and faces the following charges:

  • Trafficking a Controlled Substance with an Inmate– Level 5 Felony (x3)
  • Dealing Methamphetamine — Level 3 Felony
  • Conspiracy of Dealing Methamphetamine — Level 3 Felony

Formal charges will be determined by the Henry County Prosecutor’s Office

Comments

comments

Back to top button
Close